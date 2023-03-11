Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 46, stabbed in downtown Winnipeg Friday evening: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 3:22 pm
A 46-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Winnipeg on Friday evening, according to Winnipeg police. . View image in full screen
A 46-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Winnipeg on Friday evening, according to Winnipeg police. . Winnipeg Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 46-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Winnipeg on Friday evening, according to Winnipeg police.

Ten minutes after 5. p.m., police said they went to the 200 block of Hargrave Street and found a man suffering from an upper-body injury after being stabbed.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate Main Street stabbing

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable. The suspect fled before the police arrived.

Trending Now

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
CrimeManitobawinnipegStabbingWinnipeg crimeDowntownWPSWinnipeg stabbingEvening crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers