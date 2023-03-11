Man, 46, stabbed in downtown Winnipeg Friday evening: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Winnipeg on Friday evening, according to Winnipeg police.

Ten minutes after 5. p.m., police said they went to the 200 block of Hargrave Street and found a man suffering from an upper-body injury after being stabbed.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate Main Street stabbing

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable. The suspect fled before the police arrived.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).