Murder charge now laid in death of 7-week-old boy, Ottawa police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police have now laid a murder charge in the 2021 death of a seven-week-old boy in Ottawa.

Last week, Ottawa police said that the homicide unit charged a man and a woman after months of investigating the Oct. 26, 2021 death of an infant on Winthrop Private.

Two 35-year-old Ottawa residents were charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police said the charges came from a 16-month investigation involving the homicide and sexual assault and child abuse units “into the tragic death of one of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

In an update on Monday, police announced that one of the accused — 35-year-old Ottawa resident Boravy Buth — now also faces charges of second-degree murder and criminal negligence causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

Patrick O’Connor, 35, is still charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Further details of the case haven’t been released by investigators.