Crime

Ottawa police charge man, woman in death of 7-week-old boy

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 10:42 am
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ottawa police have charged a man and a woman in connection with the 2021 death of a seven-week-old boy.

Police announced on Monday that the homicide unit charged the pair after months of investigating the Oct. 26. 2021 death of an infant on Winthrop Private.

Ottawa residents Boravy Buth and Patrick O’Connor, both 35 years old, have been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Trending Now

Read more: Ottawa man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Orleans explosion

Police said the charges arise from a 16-month investigation involving the homicide and sexual assault and child abuse units “into the tragic death of one of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Buth and O’Connor appeared in court on Saturday and were remanded into custody.

CrimeOttawaOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimefailing to provide the necessaries of lifeottawa infant death
