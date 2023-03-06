Ottawa police charge man, woman in death of 7-week-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have charged a man and a woman in connection with the 2021 death of a seven-week-old boy.

Police announced on Monday that the homicide unit charged the pair after months of investigating the Oct. 26. 2021 death of an infant on Winthrop Private.

Ottawa residents Boravy Buth and Patrick O’Connor, both 35 years old, have been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police said the charges arise from a 16-month investigation involving the homicide and sexual assault and child abuse units “into the tragic death of one of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Buth and O’Connor appeared in court on Saturday and were remanded into custody.