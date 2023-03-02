Menu

Crime

Ottawa man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Orleans explosion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 10:21 am
Ottawa police have laid 12 charges against a 35-year-old man in connection to an explosion last month that left 12 people injured.

Residents in the Orleans area awoke in the early hours of Feb. 13 to what was described as a “big bang” — an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction.

Firefighters initially blamed the blast on a suspected gas leak, then backtracked on Feb. 23, saying the cause was still under investigation.

Read more: Police launch criminal investigation into Ottawa explosion

Kody Troy Crosby has now been charged with four counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and arson causing bodily harm, as well as two counts of breaking and entering.

Crosby was also charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he was due to appear in court Thursday morning.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

