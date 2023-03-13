Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 weekend arrests for impaired driving in Douro-Dummer Township: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 11:01 am
Peterborough County OPP report two impaired driving arrests in Douro-Dummer Township on March 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP report two impaired driving arrests in Douro-Dummer Township on March 12, 2023. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peterborough County OPP made a pair of impaired driving arrests in Douro-Dummer Township on Sunday.

In the first incident around 5 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of a driver asleep in his vehicle parked on Nassau Road.

OPP say officers conducted a well-being check and found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: 1 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash on Quebec’s Highway 20, drunk driving charges laid

Eugeno Mojarro Ochoa, 26, of Douro-Dummer Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero and being a Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Ochoa was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 19.

RIDE check arrest

Around 2:15 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE check on Water Street in the village of Warsaw. Police say the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Trending Now

Kimberley Reynolds, 55, of Douro-Dummer Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She’ll appear in court in Peterborough on April 20, OPP said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'TTC contractor struck by alleged impaired driver'
TTC contractor struck by alleged impaired driver
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPRIDE checkDouro-Dummer TownshipPeterborough County crimedrunk driving arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers