2 weekend arrests for impaired driving in Douro-Dummer Township: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP made a pair of impaired driving arrests in Douro-Dummer Township on Sunday.

In the first incident around 5 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of a driver asleep in his vehicle parked on Nassau Road.

OPP say officers conducted a well-being check and found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

Eugeno Mojarro Ochoa, 26, of Douro-Dummer Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero and being a Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Ochoa was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 19.

RIDE check arrest

Around 2:15 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE check on Water Street in the village of Warsaw. Police say the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Kimberley Reynolds, 55, of Douro-Dummer Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She’ll appear in court in Peterborough on April 20, OPP said Monday.