Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash on Quebec’s Highway 20, drunk driving charges laid

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 3:43 pm
Police say the 24-year-old truck driver, who was driving in the wrong direction on the highway, was arrested for driving while impaired. View image in full screen
Police say the 24-year-old truck driver, who was driving in the wrong direction on the highway, was arrested for driving while impaired. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A young man going in the wrong direction on Highway 20 faces drunk driving charges following a head-on collision in Quebec’s Montérégie region that left one dead and four injured overnight Saturday.

Emergency services were called at around 11:30 p.m. after a pickup truck smashed into another vehicle in the freeway’s westbound lanes in Sainte-Hélène-de-Bagot, about an hour east of Montreal.

READ MORE: Quebec truckers worry problems at auto board will force them to park their rigs

Provincial police say five people were in the vehicle that was struck, with the driver and three passengers taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Bernard says a fourth passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

READ MORE: ‘We have taken over the situation’: Quebec’s transport minister announces new SAAQ measures

The 18-year-old man later died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the 24-year-old truck driver was not injured and was arrested for driving while impaired.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal'
Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal

 

More on Crime
Impaired DrivingMontrealDrunk DrivingSureté du QuébecSQHighwayTruckQuebec policeHighway 20MonteregieSQ policedrunk-driving chargesQuebec highwaydriving in the wrong direction

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers