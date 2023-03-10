Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

‘We have taken over the situation’: Quebec’s transport minister announces new SAAQ measures

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 1:44 pm
People lineup at an SAAQ outlet in Montreal, Monday, March 6, 2023. Multiple flaws in an upgrade of the Quebec motor vehicle agency’s website has resulted in lengthy delays for licence renewals, registrations and vehicle sales. View image in full screen
People lineup at an SAAQ outlet in Montreal, Monday, March 6, 2023. Multiple flaws in an upgrade of the Quebec motor vehicle agency’s website has resulted in lengthy delays for licence renewals, registrations and vehicle sales. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s transport minister, Geneviève Guilbault, admits that the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) — the province’s automobile insurance board — did a poor job planning its digital transition and communicating the implications of this transition to users.

Touring the Henri-Bourassa centre Friday morning, Guilbault said reducing long wait times and stress and getting drivers on the road were her top priorities.

Read more: Quebec’s transport minister cuts Europe trip short as crisis rocks SAAQ

Guilbault refuses, at least for the moment, to blame the leaders of the state corporation when it comes to the troubled launch of the digital system, which has caused delays for licence renewals, registrations and vehicle sales.

Facing mounting questions of blame from reporters, Guilbault promised that a retrospective analysis will shed light on the failures of this transition.

“There will be a postmortem when the time comes. I think the important thing now is to help stop people from waiting in lines for hours outside centres,” Guilbault said.

“That is what I am working on 24/7 for the past week now.”

Read more: Quebec’s auto insurance board hopes services will be back to normal end of April

Guilbault also announced a new mitigation measure: the extension until June 1 of the validity of driver’s licences that had expired between Jan. 26 and March 9.

This measure is in addition to a series of other accommodations aimed at not penalizing drivers.

Truckers and taxi drivers who need a permit for work will be prioritized.

Starting Monday, staff will be available to help people register online in person at seven centres across Quebec.

More on Canada
DriversGenevieve GuilbaultSAAQTransport MinisterWaitSociété de l'assurance automobile du QuébecSAAQ CLIC
