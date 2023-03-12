Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after stabbing in N.S. town, following an altercation: police

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: March 10'
Global News at 6 Halifax: March 10
Global News at 6 Halifax from March 10, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say a man in his 20s was arrested after a stabbing in Antigonish, N.S.

In a Sunday release, police said a stabbing was reported at around 3 a.m., on College Street.

“Upon arrival at the scene, (officers) learned two men had been involved in an altercation before one stabbed the other,” read the release.

Read more: Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after shots fired in Sydney Mines

The victim of the stabbing suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken to hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

Trending Now

The other man, a 22-year-old, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police said he was released from custody and is set to appear in court on Friday morning.

Advertisement
More on Crime
AssaultStabbingNova Scotia RCMPAntigonish stabbingAntigonish College Stantigonish policeCollege street police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers