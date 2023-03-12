Man arrested after stabbing in N.S. town, following an altercation: police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a man in his 20s was arrested after a stabbing in Antigonish, N.S.

In a Sunday release, police said a stabbing was reported at around 3 a.m., on College Street.

“Upon arrival at the scene, (officers) learned two men had been involved in an altercation before one stabbed the other,” read the release.

The victim of the stabbing suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken to hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

The other man, a 22-year-old, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police said he was released from custody and is set to appear in court on Friday morning.