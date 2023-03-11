Menu

Comments

Crime

Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after shots fired in Sydney Mines

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 11:14 am
Police in Cape Breton have issued an emergency alert after shots were fired at a residence on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines early Saturday morning.

The alert, issued shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, said police are looking for a 2015 white Hyundai Elantra with the licence plate HAW 341.

Read more: 2 men facing charges after car shot at, prompting N.S. emergency alert

It said the vehicle was last seen in the Purves Street area travelling toward Highway 105. There are two or three males in the vehicle who police believe are armed.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle are asked to call police at 902-563-5151. Members of the public are asked to not approach the car.

Police say there were no injuries in the shooting and they believe it was an isolated incident.

