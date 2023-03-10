Menu

Crime

Guelph police arrest two people for allegedly skipping court

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 10, 2023 4:34 pm
A judge has stayed the second-degree murder proceedings against Van Son Nguyen Friday after he ruled delays in his trial violated a 2016 decision by the Supreme Court of Canada, Friday, May 19, 2017. View image in full screen
Two people were arrested after failing to appear in court. Andrew Unangst / Getty Images
A couple of people are returning to Guelph, Ont., court for supposedly failing to appear in court.

Guelph Police Service were informed about a 46-year-old woman from Guelph who didn’t show up for her court appearance on charges of theft and breach of probation.

Officers located the woman Thursday night around 10 p.m. and made an arrest. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 21.

Guelph police were also informed about a 34-year-old man from Kitchener who missed his court appearance on charges of assault and failing to attend court.

He was located and arrested Thursday morning around 10 a.m.

The accused was released after a bail hearing and will be back in court on March 24.

AssaultTheftGuelph NewsGuelph Police ServiceCourt AppearanceGuelph courtfailing to appearskipping court
