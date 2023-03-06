Menu

Crime

Police lay weapons charges after Guelph, Ont. man allegedly skips court date

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 6, 2023 5:31 pm
Guelph Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A Guelph, Ont., man was allegedly found with something that he shouldn’t have been carrying.

Guelph Police Service were on patrol Saturday afternoon when they noticed a man getting out of a vehicle at around 1 p.m.

They say one of the officers recognized the individual as someone that was wanted on an outstanding warrant for missing a court date.

Read more: Drugs, weapons seized after Guelph police locate stolen vehicle

Officers were able to arrest the man and investigators say an ensuing search of the individual turned up a stun gun.

They say the man was bound by a court order not to possess any kind of weapon.

The 38-year-old faces a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.

Guelph NewsWeaponsWantedGuelph Police ServiceStun gunOutstanding WarrantCourt date
