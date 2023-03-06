Police lay weapons charges after Guelph, Ont. man allegedly skips court date

A Guelph, Ont., man was allegedly found with something that he shouldn’t have been carrying.
Guelph Police Service were on patrol Saturday afternoon when they noticed a man getting out of a vehicle at around 1 p.m.
They say one of the officers recognized the individual as someone that was wanted on an outstanding warrant for missing a court date.
Officers were able to arrest the man and investigators say an ensuing search of the individual turned up a stun gun.
They say the man was bound by a court order not to possess any kind of weapon.
The 38-year-old faces a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.
