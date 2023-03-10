Man charged after 2 Toronto bank robberies

See more sharing options

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two bank robberies in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Thursday just after noon, officers received a report of a holdup in the area of Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street.

Officers said around 20 minutes later, police received a report of another holdup in the area of Danforth and Coxwell avenues.

Police said in both incidents a man wearing a mask and gloves entered a bank.

Officers said the man allegedly handed the tellers a note demanding cash and indicated he had a firearm.

According to police, the man took cash and fled the area.

Police said officers located and arrested the man.

During the arrest, police said a quantity of stolen cash was found.

Twenty-four-year-old Nathan Jawan White from Toronto has been charged with two counts each of robbery and disguise with intent and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.