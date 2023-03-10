Toronto police make arrests in carjacking involving Mitch Marner

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have made two arrests in a carjacking that involved Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner.

On May 16, 2022, officers responded to reports of a carjacking in The Queensway and Islington Avenue area in Etobicoke.

At the time, police said two people were in a black SUV when a black Honda Civic pulled up blocking the victims’ vehicle from leaving.

Two men then allegedly approached the victims and demanded their keys; another allegedly had a knife and demanded their cellphone.

The suspects then took off with the victims’ car keys, cellphone and vehicle.

Read more: Toronto Maple Leaf Mitch Marner victim of armed carjacking in Etobicoke

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after the incident, sources confirmed to Global News that Marner was the victim. Marner had also released a statement on the incident and MLSE confirmed Marner was the “unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke” that Monday evening in May.

“It was a scary situation to be in, but we’re safe and doing well,” Marner had said in his statement.

“The overwhelming support I’ve felt from the Toronto community has been unbelievable. I’d also like to thank Toronto Police Services for all their hard work in the ongoing investigation,” Marner said.

In update almost 10 months later, police said they made two arrests in that case from May 16 in the same Etobicoke area. Police confirmed to Global News that the incident is the one that involved Marner.

Police have charged 24-year-old Christon Arman Johnson of Brampton and 21-year-old Anas Adan Farah of Toronto.

The two are each facing robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent charges, while Johnson is also facing failure to comply with a release order.

However, one person remains outstanding and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, police also said the arrests made are also in connection with another armed carjacking in The Queensway and The West Mall area a month earlier on April 17, 2022.

In that case, police said a victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when a dark sedan pulled up and blocked the victim’s vehicle from leaving.

The suspect exited the vehicle and allegedly demanded the victim hand over their car keys while pointing a handgun.

The victim got out of the car and the suspect entered, driving away with the victim’s vehicle with the grey sedan following, police said.

Investigators said in the April 17, 2022 carjacking, a two-door white 2020 Audi R8 with the Ontario licence plate CKJD307 was allegedly stolen and remains outstanding.

In the May 16, 2022 carjacking, a black 2021 Land Rover was allegedly stolen and has been recovered.