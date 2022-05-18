‘A scary situation’: Mitch Marner releases statement after Toronto carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has posted a statement on social media after he fell victim to an armed carjacking earlier this week.

“To all the fans, my friends and teammates, and the entire Maple Leafs organization — thank you all for your positive messages over the last few days,” Marner wrote.

“The overwhelming support I’ve felt from the Toronto community has been unbelievable. I’d also like to thank Toronto Police Services for all their hard work in the ongoing investigation.

“It was a scary situation to be in, but we’re safe and doing well.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It was a scary situation to be in, but we're safe and doing well."

Toronto police said a carjacking occurred in area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue in south Etobicoke at around 7:46 p.m. on Monday. Officers said a Black Range Rover was stolen.

Read more: Toronto Maple Leaf Mitch Marner victim of armed carjacking in Etobicoke

Story continues below advertisement

Three suspects were believed to be involved — two with handguns and one with a knife.

At a press conference Tuesday, Toronto police Insp. Rich Harris did not confirm who the victims were, but said a man and woman in their 20s complied with the demands made of them, and the suspects made off with the vehicle.

Harris said that evidence gathered so far suggests it was a “crime of opportunity” and that the vehicle was the “commodity” the suspects were after.

Sources told Global News shortly after the incident occurred that Marner was the victim and went to Toronto police’s 22 Division to give a statement.

A spokesperson for Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) said Tuesday that Marner was the “unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening.”

— With files from Catherine McDonald

Advertisement