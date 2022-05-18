Menu

Crime

‘A scary situation’: Mitch Marner releases statement after Toronto carjacking

By Ryan Rocca & Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 5:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner the victim of an armed carjacking' Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner the victim of an armed carjacking
WATCH ABOVE: (May 17) As Catherine McDonald reports, while Marner was unharmed, police are concerned about the spike in carjackings in Toronto this year.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has posted a statement on social media after he fell victim to an armed carjacking earlier this week.

“To all the fans, my friends and teammates, and the entire Maple Leafs organization — thank you all for your positive messages over the last few days,” Marner wrote.

“The overwhelming support I’ve felt from the Toronto community has been unbelievable. I’d also like to thank Toronto Police Services for all their hard work in the ongoing investigation.

Toronto police said a carjacking occurred in area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue in south Etobicoke at around 7:46 p.m. on Monday. Officers said a Black Range Rover was stolen.

Read more: Toronto Maple Leaf Mitch Marner victim of armed carjacking in Etobicoke

Three suspects were believed to be involved — two with handguns and one with a knife.

Trending Stories

At a press conference Tuesday, Toronto police Insp. Rich Harris did not confirm who the victims were, but said a man and woman in their 20s complied with the demands made of them, and the suspects made off with the vehicle.

Harris said that evidence gathered so far suggests it was a “crime of opportunity” and that the vehicle was the “commodity” the suspects were after.

Sources told Global News shortly after the incident occurred that Marner was the victim and went to Toronto police’s 22 Division to give a statement.

A spokesperson for Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) said Tuesday that Marner was the “unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening.”

— With files from Catherine McDonald

