Gas prices spike 7 cents in N.S., back up over $1.50 mark for self serve

Gas prices are up in Nova Scotia by seven cents, after weeks of minor cost changes.
Overnight on Friday, prices went from $1.49 to $1.56 for regular self-serve gasoline at the pump.
Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for gas in the province, now up to $1.60 for regular self-serve.
The last time the cost of gasoline was as high was in late January, when prices were approaching $1.60 minimum. January also saw the most recent seven-cent jump, when the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board triggered its interrupter clause on Jan. 7.
Diesel prices went down by two cents overnight.
Nova Scotians are now paying a minimum of $1.70 for diesel, up to $1.74 in Cape Breton.
