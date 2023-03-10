Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gas prices spike 7 cents in N.S., back up over $1.50 mark for self serve

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 9:14 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: March 10'
Global News Morning Halifax: March 10
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gas prices are up in Nova Scotia by seven cents, after weeks of minor cost changes.

Overnight on Friday, prices went from $1.49 to $1.56 for regular self-serve gasoline at the pump.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for gas in the province, now up to $1.60 for regular self-serve.

Read more: Oil and gas industry earned US$4T last year, says IEA chief

The last time the cost of gasoline was as high was in late January, when prices were approaching $1.60 minimum. January also saw the most recent seven-cent jump, when the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board triggered its interrupter clause on Jan. 7.

Trending Now

Diesel prices went down by two cents overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotians are now paying a minimum of $1.70 for diesel, up to $1.74 in Cape Breton.

 

More on Canada
Gas Pricesdiesel pricesNova Scotia gasHalifax gasCape Breton gasgas prices Nova Scotiagas prices NS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers