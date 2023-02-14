Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Oil and gas industry earned US$4T last year, says IEA chief

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 14, 2023 8:07 am
Click to play video: 'Canadians will see high oil and gas prices through 2023'
Canadians will see high oil and gas prices through 2023
WATCH: Canadians will see high oil and gas prices through 2023 – Jan 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The global oil and gas industry’s profits in 2022 jumped to some US$4 trillion from an average of $1.5 trillion in recent years, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said on Tuesday.

Despite those profits, countries depending on oil and gas revenue should prepare to reduce their reliance on petroleum as demand is going to fall in the longer term, Birol told a conference in Oslo while speaking via video link.

Read more: Shell profits double to record $40B as Ukraine war drives up energy prices

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Especially the countries in the Middle East have to diversify the their economies. In my view, the COP28 (climate summit) could be an excellent milestone to change the destiny of the Middle East countries,” Birol said.

Trending Now

“You cannot anymore run a country whose economy is 90 per cent reliant on oil and gas revenues because oil demand will go down,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s United Nations climate talks will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, a members of the OPEC group of oil producing countries.

OilOil and GasGas PricesOil PricesGasOil PriceOil prices todaygas prices todaygas price todayoil price today
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers