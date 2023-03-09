Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges dropped against accused Okanagan Falls, B.C. shooter

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 8:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Charges dropped against accused Okanagan Falls shooter'
Charges dropped against accused Okanagan Falls shooter
WATCH: Charges against a man accused of attempting to kill an Okanagan Falls woman have been dropped. The alleged victim is known to have an unreliable memory relating to a high profile kidnapping in 2017.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges against a man accused of attempted murder in Okanagan Falls have been dropped.

Richard Graham was initially facing six charges relating to a shooting incident on Aug. 6, 2022.  At the time of the incident, several residents reported hearing gunshots near the corner of Maple Street and 10th Avenue that night.

RCMP later confirmed that officers responded and found a female victim suffering from serious injuries.

“With the assistance of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, a male suspect was located and taken into custody without incident,” read the BC RCMP Communication Services release in August 2022.

Read more: Woman injured, one man in custody after Okanagan Falls shooting, police say

BC Prosecution Service confirmed in an email to Global News that the charges against Graham were stayed but did not specifically say why.

Story continues below advertisement

“Charges were stayed in this case when the Crown Counsel with conduct of the file concluded the charge assessment standard was no longer met.  This occurred at the commencement of the preliminary inquiry,” said BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

McLaughlin added that Crown must satisfy a two-part test in each case: whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and, if so, whether the public interest requires a prosecution.

“This test applies throughout the prosecution.  If, at any time, the Crown concludes the standard is no longer met the prosecution will be terminated or ‘stayed’.  That is what occurred in this case,” said McLaughlin.

Click to play video: 'Oliver shooting suspect has lengthy criminal past, ordered deported from Canada'
Oliver shooting suspect has lengthy criminal past, ordered deported from Canada

According to court documents, the alleged shooting victim is Jodie Walker.

Trending Now

She is reportedly to be the same woman who was Crown’s star witness in the unrelated trial of Afshin Ighani, who was accused of kidnapping Walker and another person back in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Ighani was accused of fleeing the scene of a shooting before hijacking a vehicle and holding Walker hostage. He was then subject to a Canada-wide warrant and three-day long man hunt before being arrested in Princeton.

However, when Walker took the witness stand she claimed to have no memory of the incident. Ighani was later acquitted of all charges.

Click to play video: 'Attempted murder case against Oliver man likely to be dropped'
Attempted murder case against Oliver man likely to be dropped
Attempted MurderOkanagan FallsBC Prosecution ServiceOK FALLSCharges StayedCharges droppedAfshin IghaniOkanagan Falls ShootingRichard Graham
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers