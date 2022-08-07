Okanagan Falls residents report shooting Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP swarmed a usually quiet neighborhood in Okanagan Falls Saturday night after gunfire reportedly rang out.

Several residents posted on an Okanagan Falls News and Events Facebook page saying that they heard gunshots near the corner of Maple Street and 10 Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Resident Denise Krickemeyer says she was on her way home when she heard sirens.

“We went to turn down our street and they had it all cornered off with a whole bunch of police cars, crime tape like blocking up the whole road,” said Krickemeyer.

“One of the witnesses that was down there, put on our Facebook page that they talked to the mother, and the mother said her son had been shot and taken to the hospital.”

According to Krickemeyer, the incident happened at a “well-known” house in the community.

At this time the severity of any injuries and whether RCMP has made any arrests is unknown.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

As of Sunday afternoon, Maple Street has reopened but a home and mini cooper remain behind police tape.