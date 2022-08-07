Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Okanagan Falls residents report shooting Saturday night

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 3:24 pm
As of Sunday afternoon, Maple Street has reopened but a home and mini cooper remain behind police tape. View image in full screen
As of Sunday afternoon, Maple Street has reopened but a home and mini cooper remain behind police tape. Denise Krickemeyer / Submitted

RCMP swarmed a usually quiet neighborhood in Okanagan Falls Saturday night after gunfire reportedly rang out.

Several residents posted on an Okanagan Falls News and Events Facebook page saying that they heard gunshots near the corner of Maple Street and 10 Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Resident Denise Krickemeyer says she was on her way home when she heard sirens.

“We went to turn down our street and they had it all cornered off with a whole bunch of police cars, crime tape like blocking up the whole road,” said Krickemeyer.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station' RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station
RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station

“One of the witnesses that was down there, put on our Facebook page that they talked to the mother, and the mother said her son had been shot and taken to the hospital.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

According to Krickemeyer, the incident happened at a “well-known” house in the community.

At this time the severity of any injuries and whether RCMP has made any arrests is unknown.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

As of Sunday afternoon, Maple Street has reopened but a home and mini cooper remain behind police tape.

Click to play video: 'Armed and dangerous suspect apprehended' Armed and dangerous suspect apprehended
Armed and dangerous suspect apprehended – Jul 7, 2022
Shooting tagsouth okanagan tagpenticton rcmp tagOkanagan Falls tagPolice Incident tagOK FALLS tagMaple Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers