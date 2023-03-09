Hamilton police seek inmate mistakenly released from Barton Street Jail

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police say they are seeking an inmate who was mistakenly released from the Barton Street jail last week.

Spokesperson Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email that Shawn Delaney, 45, was “improperly released” from the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre Friday, March 3, and has not served the full sentence connected with his incarceration.

A 45-year-old inmate is unlawfully at large, after being improperly released from the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre. Hamilton police are asking members of the public who see him to call 911. READ MORE: https://t.co/trySqAzvgo — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 9, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“Delaney is aware of the error and actively evading police,” said Bharaj.

Police are asking the public to call 9-1-1 if they see or encounter Delaney.

Read more: Environment ministry gives Hamilton until the end of August to finish dredging of Chedoke Creek

Information or tips can also be passed on to Hamilton police online and at Crime Stoppers.