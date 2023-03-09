Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police seek inmate mistakenly released from Barton Street Jail

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 3:51 pm
Photo of inmate Shawn Delaney issued by Hamilton police on Mar. 9, 2023. Police say Delaney was mistakenly released from the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre on Barton Street East in Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
Photo of inmate Shawn Delaney issued by Hamilton police on Mar. 9, 2023. Police say Delaney was mistakenly released from the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre on Barton Street East in Hamilton, Ont. Hamilton Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton police say they are seeking an inmate who was mistakenly released from the Barton Street jail last week.

Spokesperson Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email that Shawn Delaney, 45, was “improperly released” from the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre Friday, March 3, and has not served the full sentence connected with his incarceration.

Story continues below advertisement

“Delaney is aware of the error and actively evading police,” said Bharaj.

Police are asking the public to call 9-1-1 if they see or encounter Delaney.

Trending Now

Read more: Environment ministry gives Hamilton until the end of August to finish dredging of Chedoke Creek

Information or tips can also be passed on to Hamilton police online and at Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Ohio train derailment: Norfolk Southern CEO pledges to make company’s safety culture ‘best in the industry’'
Ohio train derailment: Norfolk Southern CEO pledges to make company’s safety culture ‘best in the industry’
HamiltonHamilton PoliceInmateSolicitor GeneralHamilton-Wentworth Detention Centrebarton street jailinmate releasedmissing inmateAdministrative Errorhamilton inmateinmake mistakeshawn delaney
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers