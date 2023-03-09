Hamilton police seek inmate mistakenly released from Barton Street Jail

Hamilton police say they are seeking an inmate who was mistakenly released from the Barton Street jail last week.
Spokesperson Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email that Shawn Delaney, 45, was “improperly released” from the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre Friday, March 3, and has not served the full sentence connected with his incarceration.
“Delaney is aware of the error and actively evading police,” said Bharaj.
Police are asking the public to call 9-1-1 if they see or encounter Delaney.
Information or tips can also be passed on to Hamilton police online and at Crime Stoppers.
