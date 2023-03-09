Youth in custody, weapon recovered in Brampton: police

See more sharing options

A youth is in custody after a person with a weapon was reportedly seen in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Sandalwood Parkway and Great Lakes Drive area at around 10:37 a.m. Thursday.

Police said officers received reports of a person with a weapon.

According to police, a youth was taken into custody.

Officers said a school was temporarily placed into a hold and secure.

A weapon was also recovered, police said.

UPDATE:

-Weapon has been recovered — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 9, 2023