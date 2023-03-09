Menu

Youth in custody, weapon recovered in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 3:05 pm
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
A youth is in custody after a person with a weapon was reportedly seen in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Sandalwood Parkway and Great Lakes Drive area at around 10:37 a.m. Thursday.

Police said officers received reports of a person with a weapon.

Read more: 2 people injured in North York shooting, man dead in Vaughan shooting: police

According to police, a youth was taken into custody.

Officers said a school was temporarily placed into a hold and secure.

A weapon was also recovered, police said.

