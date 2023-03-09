Youth in custody, weapon recovered in Brampton: police

A youth is in custody after a person with a weapon was reportedly seen in Brampton, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Sandalwood Parkway and Great Lakes Drive area at around 10:37 a.m. Thursday.
Police said officers received reports of a person with a weapon.
According to police, a youth was taken into custody.
Officers said a school was temporarily placed into a hold and secure.
A weapon was also recovered, police said.
