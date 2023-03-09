2 people with serious injuries after shooting in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man and a woman have been injured after a shooting in North York early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said they transported two people to a local hospital in serious condition.

Meanwhile, up in York Region, police there said officers had responded to a weapons call in the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said the roads were closed due to an active police investigation.

Toronto police told Global News the two incidents are related.

No information on suspects was released.