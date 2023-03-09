Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people with serious injuries after shooting in North York

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 6:29 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a man and a woman have been injured after a shooting in North York early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said they transported two people to a local hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Man charged after Toronto area gunpoint gas station robberies: police

Meanwhile, up in York Region, police there said officers had responded to a weapons call in the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said the roads were closed due to an active police investigation.

Toronto police told Global News the two incidents are related.

Story continues below advertisement

No information on suspects was released.

Trending Now

Toronto PoliceShootingToronto crimeToronto shootingSheppard AvenueKeele StreetShooting Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers