Share

Crime

Man charged after Toronto area gunpoint gas station robberies: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 8:57 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police have arrested a man they claim was behind a series of gas station robberies across the Greater Toronto Area at the beginning of the year.

Peel Regional Police said the robberies were reported between Jan. 31 and Feb. 10 — four separate gunpoint gas station robberies were reported.

Then, on Feb. 16, officers with the Ontario Provincial Police reported a similar gas station robbery in Caledon, Ont.

Police seek suspect after robbery reported in Toronto

A collaborative investigation between Peel, Toronto and York police followed. Officers said forensic evidence suggests the same man was responsible for robberies in Brampton, Etobicoke and Vaughan.

Police said that 22-year-old Dushyant Sunder from Brampton faced four charges of robbery, four charges of using an imitation firearm and four charges of disguise with intent.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and investigators anticipate they may lay further charges,” police said.

CrimeToronto PoliceOntario Provincial Policepeel regional policeYork Regional PoliceBramptonTPSGreater Toronto AreaYRPPRPCaledon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

