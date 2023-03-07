Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after robbery reported in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 6:23 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say they have charged a man with manslaughter in the death of a former CBC producer who was allegedly pushed to the ground.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said on March 3 at 12:01 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue area.

Police said the victim was closing their business when a suspect entered and selected a number of items off a shelf.

Officers said the suspect allegedly attempted to leave the business without paying.

According to police, the victim stopped the suspect and advised him to pay.

Police allege the suspect then punched the victim in the face, causing them to fall.

The suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police are now searching for a male suspect standing five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten-inches tall.

Police are seeking a suspect after a robbery was reported in Toronto.
Police are seeking a suspect after a robbery was reported in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers said he was unshaven and was last seen wearing a black sweater with a red logo on the front, dark blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceRobberyToronto crimeTPSToronto robberyQueen Street Eastrobbery torontoCarlaw Avenue
