Crime

Thieves using AirTags to identify, steal high end cars, Ontario police warn

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 6:05 pm
In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the AirTag tracking device is introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. View image in full screen
In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the AirTag tracking device is introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Ontario police are warning vehicle owners about thieves they say are using Apple tracking devices to identify expensive cars, track them to their home address and then steal them.

Over a 24-hour period, Ontario Provincial Police said officers from its Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment were told about two instances where Apple AirTags were found on vehicles.

Police said one of the owners, notified of the devices by their iPhone, found it in the fuse box under the hood.

Read more: Air Canada customer finally receives luggage after AirTag tracks international journey

The thieves placed the AirTags under the vehicles while they are parked in a public space so they could later track them to the owner’s homes and steal them from the driveway, police suggested.

Vehicle owners are being warned to look for AirTags on or under their cars.

“An iPhone user will receive a notification that an Air-Tag is nearby. If you own an Android phone, you can download an app called Tracker Detect, which will provide the same alert,” OPP said.

Read more: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

Conversely, adding an AirTag to your car yourself can help to locate it if it is stolen. “You as the owner can respond using the same tools,” an OPP media release said.

“Equipping your vehicle with your own AirTag could assist police in locating your vehicle if it was ever stolen.”

