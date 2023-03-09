Damages estimated to be $1M in central Edmonton apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a central Edmonton apartment building on March 6 caused an estimated $1 million in damages, an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said Thursday.

The fire department received multiple calls about smoke coming from the Vinton Apartments building on 111 Avenue at 92 Street just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews arrived on scene at the mixed-use three-storey building within two minutes.

A second alarm was called and by 8:32 a.m., a third. Between 45 and 55 firefighters helped on this call.

Some residents needed help evacuating the building, EFRS said.

“Crews used ground ladders to help residents escape their balconies,” EFRS spokesperson Brittany Eveneshen said.

“Some balcony railings had to be cut in order to safely remove residents with mobility issues.

“After the residents were safely evacuated, crews returned for pets.”

View image in full screen The Vinton Apartments building on 111 Avenue in central Edmonton was evacuated during a fire on March 6, 2023. Courtesy: Kelly Ible

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Alberta Health Services EMS.

The fire was declared out at 11:40 a.m.

In all, 24 adults and two children were displaced, EFRS said. The Edmonton Transit Service brought in warm buses for residents to wait in, and the Emergency Support Response Team also attended.

“On behalf of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, our hearts and thoughts are with all residents, neighbours, family and friends who have been affected by this fire,” Eveneshen said.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping with temporary accommodations.

“Although the fire cause is still under investigation, fire Investigators have determined that this fire originated in a second floor suite,” EFRS said.

“Damages are estimated at $1 million… $800,000 to the structure and $200,000 to contents.”