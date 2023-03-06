3 people taken to hospital after apartment fire in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Monday morning following a fire in an apartment building on 111 Avenue at 92 Street, according to Alberta Health Services EMS.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said it received several calls reporting smoke just after 8 a.m. Ten fire trucks were sent to the scene, EFRS said.

“Upon entering the building, the conditions worsened so fire command called for a second alarm for additional crews,” said District Chief Howard Samycia.

The fire in the McCauley neighbourhood was eventually raised to a third-alarm, with about 14 trucks and more than 50 firefighters responding, Samycia said.

“You have to do evacuation and fire attack at the same time in order to contain everything,” he explained.

About 15 residents had to escape the fire at Vinton Apartments by climbing a ladder off their balconies, and despite the cold weather, the evacuation went well, Samycia said.

“Nobody really slipped on the ladders… it’s not a very pleasant thing for citizens to have to do, but everybody put on a brave face and assisted us,” he said.

Many residents were seen walking away from the building with pets in carriers or makeshift shelter, like milk crates.

EMS said three people were taken to hospital in stable condition — two men in their 60s and a man in his 50s.

Smoke rises from an apartment fire in Edmonton on March 6, 2023.

As of 9:30 a.m., firefighters were searching the building to make sure everyone had made it out, and to retrieve any pets. The fire was declared out at 11:40 a.m., according to EFRS.

