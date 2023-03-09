Simcoe County man faces child pornography charges after online exploitation probe

A Penetanguishene resident is facing multiple charges following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
The Ontario Provincial Police child sexual exploitation unit, digital forensics unit and Southern Georgian Bay detachment arrested and charged the 29-year-old man on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant in the town of Penetanguishene and seized several electronic devices.
Cody Luther Ferrier, 29, was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and with making available child pornography.
The accused remains in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear Friday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.
“Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized,” police said in a statement.
“The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.”
Resources for parents and caregivers is available online.
- N.S. man charged with sexually assaulting sleeping woman, victim flees her home
- Ontario man pleads guilty to assault in gravel-throwing incident involving Justin Trudeau
- Alberta government announces firearms legislation to give province more authority over regulation
- Woman arrested in gruesome murder of Hong Kong model Abby Choi
Comments