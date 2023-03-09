Simcoe County man faces child pornography charges after online exploitation probe

Send this page to someone via email

A Penetanguishene resident is facing multiple charges following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police child sexual exploitation unit, digital forensics unit and Southern Georgian Bay detachment arrested and charged the 29-year-old man on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant in the town of Penetanguishene and seized several electronic devices.

Cody Luther Ferrier, 29, was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and with making available child pornography.

The accused remains in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear Friday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Read more: South Simcoe police find hikers lost in the woods with help of geolocation app

“Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized,” police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.”

Resources for parents and caregivers is available online.