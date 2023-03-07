Menu

Canada

City of Kingston launches anti-human trafficking group

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 1:06 pm
The city of Kingston has launched an initiative to help curb the number of human trafficking cases. View image in full screen
The city of Kingston has launched an initiative to help curb the number of human trafficking cases. Global News
A community-wide protocol that aims to establish a coordinated response to human trafficking launched Tuesday morning in the city of Kingston, Ont.

The project is headed by the KFL&A anti-human trafficking working group and aims to educate community agencies on best practices when dealing with victims of human trafficking.

“They suffer from a lot of complex trauma, and in order to meet all their needs we need to work in a group, not in silos and we need to ensure that we’re offering the best available supports for them,” Chair, KFL&A Anti-Human Trafficking Working Group, Lana Saunders said.

Trending Now

It also aims to eliminate gaps and duplications in the services offered to victims, while educating the community about red flags.

The introduction of the project, which took just over a year to put together, makes Kingston the fourth region in Ontario to establish a similar program.

