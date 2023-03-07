OPP seek repeat offender known to frequent Belleville, Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police are on the lookout for a wanted federal offender.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Traishan Delpeach.

Delpeache is described by police as five feet eight inches and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a four-year and ten-month sentence for two counts of armed robbery, one count of robbery, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence.

He is known to frequent Greater Toronto and Belleville in Ontario.

Anyone with information can contact the provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or call 911.

