Alberta government announces additional $330M for social sector

The Alberta government is putting an additional $330 million into the social sector.

The funding is spread over three years, with the majority earmarked for wage increases among front-line workers.

“There are diverse issues we are challenged with, so (Monday’s) announcement to provide additional support and salary increase for our shelter operators and front-line staff comes at a time where it is much, much needed,” said Charles Weaselhead, vice-chair of the Blood Tribe Department of Health, which operates the Lethbridge Shelter and Stabilization Centre.

“We know how difficult the work in the disability sector is, and we want to ensure that their staff are paid well for the amazing work they do and their dedication to the people they serve,” said minister of seniors, community and social services Jeremy Nixon.

According to the province, about 21,275 workers in the disability support, homeless shelter and family violence prevention sectors will receive the increase, which is retroactive to Jan. 1.

Numbers provided by the province on Monday show average hourly wages for front-line homeless shelter workers are around $19.50. For disability workers, the hourly average is roughly $20.25 and for family violence prevention workers it’s about $21.

According to Nixon, the funding announced on Monday will raise those average wages to around $22 an hour.

He believes this will reduce employee turnover in the sector.

“When you’re working with vulnerable individuals, that consistency of staffing is critical for their success,” Nixon said.

"That consistency for these organizations as well — making sure they have qualified, trained individuals that know the work and know the people — makes a big difference."

Advocates are calling it a step in the right direction.

Disability workers’ last pay raise came in 2014 and the group Alberta Disability Awareness in Action has been pushing for higher salaries, but said the sector still faces several challenges.

“While this budget announcement will go a long way, I want to emphasize our work is not yet done,” said founder Dale Cena.

"After experiencing a decade of lower than market wages, a lack of support and high turnover rates, the disability worker sector has understandably weakened."

The province said $25 million of the funding in Monday’s announcement will go towards administrative and operating costs in the disability sector.