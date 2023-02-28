SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

Alberta budget 2023: UCP government to unveil final spending plan ahead of provincial election

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 8:01 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta budget to be unveiled Tuesday'
Alberta budget to be unveiled Tuesday
Alberta's finance minister is set to unveil his last budget before Albertans head to the polls for a spring election, but we've already have several glimpses at what to expect Tuesday afternoon. Provincial affairs reporter Saif Kaisar looks at what we know and what else might be in store.
Global News plans to livestream Finance Minister Travis Toews’ budget speech when it begins. You can view the livestream in this post.

Buoyed by revenues generated through the energy sector, Alberta’s finance minister is scheduled to unveil his last budget before voters head to the polls for a spring election.

The provincial government says its 2023 budget will be released on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Alberta’s 2023 budget expected to be overflowing with surplus of petrodollars

During a mid-year forecast in the fall, Finance Minister Travis Toews revealed Alberta expects to finish the fiscal year at the end of March with a $12.3-billion surplus on the strength of high oil prices and oilsands operations reaching the higher post-payout stage of production.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government commits $125M for MacEwan University’s new School of Business'
Alberta government commits $125M for MacEwan University’s new School of Business

With less than three months until the May 29 election, Alberta’s UCP government has been teasing what citizens can expect from the 2023 budget through a series of spending announcements in recent days and weeks.

Last month, Toews said the government’s 2023 budget would be delivered on Feb. 28, the first day of the spring legislature sitting. He said the document will emphasize health-care investments and also focus on school enrolment growth.

READ MORE: Alberta budget to focus on funding for health, school growth: finance minister

Click to play video: 'Alberta budget to include money to help municipalities transition away from RCMP'
Alberta budget to include money to help municipalities transition away from RCMP

More to come…

— With files from Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

