Alberta budget 2023: UCP government to unveil final spending plan ahead of provincial election

Buoyed by revenues generated through the energy sector, Alberta’s finance minister is scheduled to unveil his last budget before voters head to the polls for a spring election.

The provincial government says its 2023 budget will be released on Tuesday afternoon.

During a mid-year forecast in the fall, Finance Minister Travis Toews revealed Alberta expects to finish the fiscal year at the end of March with a $12.3-billion surplus on the strength of high oil prices and oilsands operations reaching the higher post-payout stage of production.

With less than three months until the May 29 election, Alberta’s UCP government has been teasing what citizens can expect from the 2023 budget through a series of spending announcements in recent days and weeks.

Last month, Toews said the government’s 2023 budget would be delivered on Feb. 28, the first day of the spring legislature sitting. He said the document will emphasize health-care investments and also focus on school enrolment growth.

— With files from Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press