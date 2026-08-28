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Economy

What could Alberta do with its budget surplus?

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted August 28, 2026 8:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What could Alberta do with its budget surplus?'
What could Alberta do with its budget surplus?
Alberta is now projecting a budget surplus, after initially forecasting a deficit worth billions. Erik Bay has more on what people are hoping the province does with that money.
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While revealing Alberta’s budget is now back in the black Thursday, finance minister Jason Nixon said Albertans could share in the revenues.

“We’re going to be very strategic and make decisions that don’t permanently, negatively impact the province, but also step in when we need to help the people of the province,” Nixon said.

Alberta is now forecasting a $2-billion surplus this fiscal year. That’s an $11.4-billion swing, after initially projecting a deficit.

Click to play video: 'Alberta predicting 2026 budget surplus after $11.4B swing in revenue'
Alberta predicting 2026 budget surplus after $11.4B swing in revenue

One economist said that’s not a lot of cash for a government to spend.

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“There might be some modest things here and there, like maybe they extend the (Alberta energy) rebate or do another round of something like that,” said Trevor Tombe, a professor at the University of Calgary.

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This summer, the province is offering Albertans a $100 energy rebate to help offset the high cost of living.

That portal is still open, but has been criticized for the required application process.

Instead, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has been calling for a fuel tax cut for months. They’d like to see that come into effect next quarter.

“Now they have a surplus, they have all this good news. (A) perfect opportunity to cut the fuel tax,” said CTF Alberta director Kris Sims.

The province has not announced any plans to provide any further assistance.

The energy rebate portal is open until Sept. 30.

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith announces $100 energy rebates for some Alberta households'
Danielle Smith announces $100 energy rebates for some Alberta households
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