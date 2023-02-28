Highlights from the UCP’s 2023 surplus budget

See more sharing options

The United Conservative government delivered its last Alberta budget Tuesday before an election expected in May. It includes a $2.4-billion surplus and more spending in health care, education and justice.

Here are some of the highlights:

⁠—A $2.4-billion surplus based on $70.7 billion in revenues and $68.3 billion in spending (including a $1.5-billion contingency fund).

⁠—Taxpayer-supported debt is to fall to $78.3 billion.

⁠—New fiscal framework legislation to mandate balanced budgets and operational spending caps.

⁠—No new taxes.

⁠—Operational health spending to rise 4.1 per cent.

⁠—Kindergarten to Grade 12 operating expenses increases by 5.2 per cent.

⁠—$178 million of revenue reductions over three years to make post-secondary education more affordable for students, including reduced loan rates, extended repayment grace period and tuition increases capped at two per cent starting in fall 2024.

⁠—Operating and capital funding to municipalities to grow to $3.4 billion from $2.5 billion.

⁠—$10 million over two years to promote rural tourism.

⁠—An $800 million investment over three years from the TIER fund to programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to support green technology.

⁠—The capital plan has $23 billion over three years for a range of projects, including roads, bridges, recreational centres and schools.