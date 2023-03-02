Advocates decry lack of support for sexual assault survivors in Alberta budget

Send this page to someone via email

Leaders of several sexual assault centres and organizations in Alberta say the lack of support for survivors in the provincial budget is “demoralizing.”

“Thousands of Albertans who have been impacted by sexual violence … were completely ignored by this budget,” said Mary Jane James, CEO of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE).

James said four weeks ago, the waitlist for trauma counselling at the centre was about 13 months; now, it’s already grown to 15-16 months.

“We had 98 new intakes in one month alone. I do not understand how the government does not get this. It’s extremely frustrating and dehumanizing and demoralizing.”

The Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services (AASAS) has been asking the provincial government for funding to help meet the rising demand. AASAS represents 15 sexual assault centres across the province.

In the spring of last year, AASAS presented data and a business case to the provincial government “for enhanced and ongoing funding to support survivors of sexual violence in Alberta.” The funding would be used to decrease the counselling wait lists, address complex needs of survivors, help them access justice and school and for community-based prevention programs.

“Since then, SACE has been working with government staff, speaking with ministers and advocating for survivors,” SACE said in a news release Jan. 25.

In response, the Alberta government said, after meeting with the AASAS, it offered $4.2 million, which it says “was rejected.”

“We are disappointed that this offered funding is not being used to help those in need of supports, as we know how much of a difference it would have made,” Hunter Baril, spokesperson for the ministry of Seniors, Community and Social Services, said in an email to Global News on Wednesday.

James said the province is mischaracterizing what happened. She said this is especially insulting given that the AASAS is a not-for-profit organization trying to support victims of violence.

James said AASAS “fully intended to get back to the bargaining table” and assumed that would happen. She said attempts to contact the province were not returned and “never once was it indicated this was the final offer.”

The AASAS said “despite numerous attempts to continue a dialogue and find a solution together, the government decided to reallocate their proposed one-time investment.”

James added the proposed one-time funding would not solve the waitlist issues, “nor will it address the critical importance of prevention services and education.”

On Wednesday, during an interview with 630 CHED, James reiterated that groups were asking for $14 million.

“What we really, really need here is sustainable funding,” she added.

“On behalf of all survivors across Alberta — who are your friends, co-workers and family members – I implore you to tell your MLAs, to tell all your candidates in the upcoming election to make sexual violence prevention, and the health of Alberta communities, a priority by providing adequate and sustainable funding to our sexual assault services,” said AASAS CEO Deb Tomlinson.

Baril highlighted parts of what was included in the recently announced provincial budget.

“For sexual assault services, Alberta’s government is providing $17.1 million in 2023-24, which is a 25 per cent increase over the past five years,” Baril said. “We will continue to work hard to ensure survivors can access the supports they need.”

Global News has asked the government if there is an ongoing funding commitment that extends past 2024. Global News also asked where the $17.1 million was to be allocated.

James says the province currently provides about $17 million in funding to the 15 sexual assault centres.

Budget 2023 also includes $102 million per year to increase the wages of more than 20,000 social sector workers beginning in 2023-24.

In February, $24 million was provided to service providers to support wage increases retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

James said this promise doesn’t include sexual assault centres or domestic violence shelters.