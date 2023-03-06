Menu

Crime

Cyclist struck and killed by dump truck in North Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 5:14 pm
RCMP are appealing for witnesses and video after a woman was struck and killed by a dump truck while cycling in North Vancouver. View image in full screen
RCMP are appealing for witnesses and video after a woman was struck and killed by a dump truck while cycling in North Vancouver. Global News
A cyclist is dead following a collision with a dump truck in North Vancouver on Monday morning.

In a media release, North Vancouver RCMP said the collision happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and 23rd Street.

Read more: RCMP investigating fatal cyclist collision on North Shore

Police were en route to an unrelated call when they came across the crash scene and found the woman with “significant injuries,” Mounties said.

“Officers immediately applied life-saving measures on the cyclist, however, tragically, she was pronounced deceased by medical personnel a short time later,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

Memorial ride held for cyclist killed in Yaletown

Police said the victim was a North Vancouver resident in her 40s, and that they were still working to notify next of kin.

Read more: Family, supporters of Vancouver PhD student killed while cycling wait for justice

The truck driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by North Vancouver RCMP’s traffic unit and the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant video is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

