Share

Health

Alberta government promises $92M for youth mental health

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2023 4:50 pm
The Alberta government will provide $92 million for youth mental health as part of the provincial 2023 budget.
The Alberta government will provide $92 million for youth mental health as part of the provincial 2023 budget. Global News
The Alberta government is promising $92 million in funding for youth mental health.

Premier Danielle Smith says the spending over three years would provide critical mental health support for children and youth across Alberta in partnership with CASA Mental Health.

The United Conservative Party-led government says the money would fund two new in-patient CASA House sites in Fort McMurray and Calgary.

How CASA Foundation’s Youth Council works to create mental health initiatives

Nicholas Milliken, who is minister of mental health and addiction, says the funding would help more than 700 additional youth in Alberta every year and would reduce the need for hospital stays.

If the government’s 2023 budget passes, the program would also support the CASA adolescent day program and support the creation of 20 mental health classrooms across the province.

Milliken says this would help at least 360 students in grades 4 to 12 every year.

Mental HealthAlberta GovernmentUCPFundingDanielle SmithYouth mental healthcasaalberta budget 2023CASA Mental HealthMental heatlh fundingYouth mental health funding
© 2023 The Canadian Press

