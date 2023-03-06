2 mannequins hung from N.S. overpasses, windshield of ambulance smashed

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating two incidents of fully-clothed mannequins being hung from highway overpasses in the past two weeks.

On Saturday night, just before 9:30 p.m., an ambulance travelling down Hwy. 101 in New Edinburgh, hit a low-hanging mannequin, police say.

“The ambulance sustained significant damage to its windshield and was no longer operable,” read a Monday release.

Police said the mannequin was dressed in orange clothing with “Justice for Vernon” writing.

It’s suspected the message refers to Vernon Doucet, a 64-year-old man who was the victim of a violent home invasion in mid-February 2022.

Doucet, who was from Digby County, suffered serious injuries and died in hospital. The family later identified the victim, and a $10,000-reward was offered for information from “an anonymous party,” according to police at the time.

The March 4 mannequin incident in Nova Scotia is believed to be connected to a similar situation in Little Brook.

On Feb. 25, it was reported to police that “an object resembling a person” was hanging from an overpass on Highway 101 onto Little Brook Road.

That mannequin was dressed in a sweater, blue jeans and shoes, police said, adding that officers quickly identified it and removed it from the overpass.

Police have opened investigations into both incidents.