Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 mannequins hung from N.S. overpasses, windshield of ambulance smashed

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 2:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: March 6'
Global News Morning Halifax: March 6
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating two incidents of fully-clothed mannequins being hung from highway overpasses in the past two weeks.

On Saturday night, just before 9:30 p.m., an ambulance travelling down Hwy. 101 in New Edinburgh, hit a low-hanging mannequin, police say.

“The ambulance sustained significant damage to its windshield and was no longer operable,” read a Monday release.

Read more: Halifax driver ticketed after 8-year-old hit while walking on sidewalk

Police said the mannequin was dressed in orange clothing with “Justice for Vernon” writing.

It’s suspected the message refers to Vernon Doucet, a 64-year-old man who was the victim of a violent home invasion in mid-February 2022.

Trending Now

Doucet, who was from Digby County, suffered serious injuries and died in hospital. The family later identified the victim, and a $10,000-reward was offered for information from “an anonymous party,” according to police at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nova Scotia RCMP investigate suspicious death nearly a month after home invasion

The March 4 mannequin incident in Nova Scotia is believed to be connected to a similar situation in Little Brook.

On Feb. 25, it was reported to police that “an object resembling a person” was hanging from an overpass on Highway 101 onto Little Brook Road.

That mannequin was dressed in a sweater, blue jeans and shoes, police said, adding that officers quickly identified it and removed it from the overpass.

Police have opened investigations into both incidents.

Nova Scotia RCMPConcession attackConcession deathDoll hungJustice for VernonMannequin hungMannequin on highwayNew Edinburgh mannequinVernon Doucet
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers