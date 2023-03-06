Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax driver ticketed after 8-year-old hit while walking on sidewalk

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 10:27 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: March 6'
Global News Morning Halifax: March 6
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax Regional Police say an 85-year-old driver was ticketed after a vehicle hit a pedestrian over the weekend.

At around 1 p.m. on Sunday, a driver approaching the Lacewood Drive and Dunbrack Street intersection in Halifax lost control and rear-ended another vehicle, police said.

Read more: 2 men facing charges after car shot at, prompting N.S. emergency alert

The driver then drove onto the sidewalk and hit an eight-year-old child who was walking by.

Trending Now

“The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” read a police release.

The driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to drive “at a careful and prudent speed for existing conditions,” police said.

 

Advertisement
Halifax Regional Policehalifax policechild hitbayers lake child hitbayers lake crashchild hit halifaxLacewood drive accident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers