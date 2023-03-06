Halifax driver ticketed after 8-year-old hit while walking on sidewalk

See more sharing options

Halifax Regional Police say an 85-year-old driver was ticketed after a vehicle hit a pedestrian over the weekend.

At around 1 p.m. on Sunday, a driver approaching the Lacewood Drive and Dunbrack Street intersection in Halifax lost control and rear-ended another vehicle, police said.

The driver then drove onto the sidewalk and hit an eight-year-old child who was walking by.

“The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” read a police release.

The driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to drive “at a careful and prudent speed for existing conditions,” police said.