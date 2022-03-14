Nova Scotia RCMP investigate suspicious death nearly a month after home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly a month after a violent home invasion in a Nova Scotia village, the RCMP has announced the victim has died and they are treating the death as suspicious.

In a release, police say members of the Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Second Division Road in Concession around 7:25 a.m. on Feb. 16.

“Police learned a 64-year-old Concession man had been attacked in his home and was suffering life-threatening injuries,” the release said. “The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance.”

The man has since died. Reached by phone Monday afternoon, the RCMP was unable to provide more details, such as the date of the man’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

The release said the RCMP is aware of a $10,000 reward being offered by an “anonymous party” for information leading to the arrest of those responsible, though it said police are not involved.

“The RCMP is not involved in this initiative and is asking for anyone with information on this incident to please contact the Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326,” it said.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

The investigation is being led by the Southwest Nova RCMP major crime unit, with assistance from forensic identification services, police dog services, Southwest RCMP traffic services, and the Nova Scotia medical examiner’s office, as well as RCMP units from Meteghan, Digby, Yarmouth and Clare.

1:57 Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry to hear from gunman’s partner Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry to hear from gunman’s partner