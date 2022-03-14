Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP investigate suspicious death nearly a month after home invasion

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 3:49 pm
A 64-year-old man has died following a home invasion last month in rural Nova Scotia. View image in full screen
A 64-year-old man has died following a home invasion last month in rural Nova Scotia. File/ Global News

Nearly a month after a violent home invasion in a Nova Scotia village, the RCMP has announced the victim has died and they are treating the death as suspicious.

In a release, police say members of the Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Second Division Road in Concession around 7:25 a.m. on Feb. 16.

“Police learned a 64-year-old Concession man had been attacked in his home and was suffering life-threatening injuries,” the release said. “The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance.”

The man has since died. Reached by phone Monday afternoon, the RCMP was unable to provide more details, such as the date of the man’s death.

Read more: 2 charged in Nova Scotia after 10 firearms, crossbow stolen during break-in

Story continues below advertisement

The release said the RCMP is aware of a $10,000 reward being offered by an “anonymous party” for information leading to the arrest of those responsible, though it said police are not involved.

Trending Stories

“The RCMP is not involved in this initiative and is asking for anyone with information on this incident to please contact the Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326,” it said.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

The investigation is being led by the Southwest Nova RCMP major crime unit, with assistance from forensic identification services, police dog services, Southwest RCMP traffic services, and the Nova Scotia medical examiner’s office, as well as RCMP units from Meteghan, Digby, Yarmouth and Clare.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry to hear from gunman’s partner' Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry to hear from gunman’s partner
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry to hear from gunman’s partner
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagNova Scotia tagNova Scotia RCMP tagSuspicious Death tagHome Invasion tagConcession tagnova scotia home invasion tagsuspicious death home invasion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers