Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Annual Home and Reno Show returns to Penticton, B.C.

By Victoria Femia & Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted March 5, 2023 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Penticton Home and Reno Show returns for 27th year'
Penticton Home and Reno Show returns for 27th year
The 27th annual Penticton Home and Reno show returns this weekend. Close to 100 exhibits are on display, showcasing a variety of different appliances, home decor and tools for those looking to build or renovate their home. Jayden Wasney reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 27th annual Penticton Home and Reno show returned this weekend with close to 100 exhibits on display, showcasing a variety of different appliances.

Within the first hour, close to 2,000 people, poured into the Penticton Trades and Convention Centre on Saturday.

“We’ve got all of the home and reno experts, a lot of them are CHBA members, so they’re all very reputable and just excellent, local vendors here,” said Sarah Taylor, Canadian Home Builders Association executive director.

According to Taylor, more people are renovating their homes in the Okanagan instead of building new, due to the rising cost of mortgages and inflation.

Click to play video: 'Create your own backyard oasis with the Kelowna Spring Home Show'
Create your own backyard oasis with the Kelowna Spring Home Show

“It always trickles down to the consumer. The consumer always ends up paying that cost, which is why we have so many people seeing what they can work with on their own home,” said Taylor.

Trending Now

One couple from Osoyoos said  home renovations are on the rise in their community, and they’ve been busy working on a number of makeovers to start the new year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Renovations-wise, there are a lot of older houses that they just want to update them, because everything in Osoyoos is extremely old, so theres a lot of people that want to bring their house up to date,” said Nils Kramer.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan real estate feeling the impact of higher interest rates'
Okanagan real estate feeling the impact of higher interest rates

“Especially homes on the lake, but yeah we are having more of that and it’s nice to modernize more of Osoyoos, because it’s such a great community,” said Krishelle Kramer.

The Home and Reno Show wraps up on Sunday.

south okanaganinflationmortgagesHome renovationsHome decorCanadian Home Builders' AssociationHome ShowHome And Reno Showpenticton home showpenticton trades and convention centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers