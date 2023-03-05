Annual Home and Reno Show returns to Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The 27th annual Penticton Home and Reno show returned this weekend with close to 100 exhibits on display, showcasing a variety of different appliances.

Within the first hour, close to 2,000 people, poured into the Penticton Trades and Convention Centre on Saturday.

“We’ve got all of the home and reno experts, a lot of them are CHBA members, so they’re all very reputable and just excellent, local vendors here,” said Sarah Taylor, Canadian Home Builders Association executive director.

According to Taylor, more people are renovating their homes in the Okanagan instead of building new, due to the rising cost of mortgages and inflation.

“It always trickles down to the consumer. The consumer always ends up paying that cost, which is why we have so many people seeing what they can work with on their own home,” said Taylor.

One couple from Osoyoos said home renovations are on the rise in their community, and they’ve been busy working on a number of makeovers to start the new year.

“Renovations-wise, there are a lot of older houses that they just want to update them, because everything in Osoyoos is extremely old, so theres a lot of people that want to bring their house up to date,” said Nils Kramer.

“Especially homes on the lake, but yeah we are having more of that and it’s nice to modernize more of Osoyoos, because it’s such a great community,” said Krishelle Kramer.

The Home and Reno Show wraps up on Sunday.