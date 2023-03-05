Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. woman killed in Mexico in “suspected femicide”

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 5, 2023 1:09 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. woman killed in Mexico in “suspected femicide”'
B.C. woman killed in Mexico in “suspected femicide”
A small community in northern B.C. is mourning the loss of a young woman who died while on what was supposed to be a dream vacation with her boyfriend. Kiara Agnew grew up in New Brunswick but had settled in Dawson Creek - before Mexican police say she became the victim of a suspected femicide. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 26-year-old Canadian man has been detained in Mexico in the suspected femicide of a woman who has been identified by family members as Kiara Agnew of Dawson Creek, B.C.

Agnew was with her boyfriend on what was supposed to be a dream trip to Mexico when her family said the Mayan Riviera vacation turned into a nightmare just days shy of her 24th birthday.

“She didn’t want to lose her life at 23,” Agnew’s aunt Katlyn Levesque told Global News from New Brunswick Saturday.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s real yet, I don’t want it to be real. I’ve never wanted something to be more false in my entire life.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 killed, more feared dead and injured after avalanche near Invermere, B.C.

Levesque, who said Agnew grew up in New Brunswick before moving to Dawson Creek as a teen, last spoke with her niece over Snapchat Thursday evening.

Hours earlier, Agnew and her boyfriend had arrived in Playa del Carmen, where Levesque said the couple had planned to go sailing, snorkeling, and visit the Mayan Ruins.

The next day, Agnew’s family in Canada was notified of her death.

“It’s not something that I would ever want anyone to ever have to go through,” said Levesque.

“She had so much life left to live and it’s not fair that that was robbed from her.”

Read more: Mexican man’s death highlights border crossing spike, U.S. patrol officials say

In a tweet Friday, The Mexican Secretariat of Public Security said Solidarity SSPyT police officers “insured a person of foreign origin for the possible crime of femicide, after a lifeless woman was found with possible marks of violence in a hotel located in the Xcalacoco neighborhood”.

“She was found in one of the laundry rooms, [the] alleged suspect was found beside her sleeping,” Levesque told Global News.
Story continues below advertisement

“To all women, you know, if he hurts you, that’s not love and if it happens once, please don’t give him a second chance.”

Global Affairs Canada confirmed it’s aware of the death of a Canadian citizen and the detention of another Canadian citizen in Mexico, and consular officials are providing assistance to the families while liaising with local authorities.

Dawson Creek, which is home to just over 12,000, is in shock over the news.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver escort facing manslaughter charge also under investigation in Alberta'
Vancouver escort facing manslaughter charge also under investigation in Alberta

Agnew worked at the Lake View Credit Union, which announced it was mourning the loss of a teammate and friend.

“This is a devastating tragedy and loss for our community. We send our love and faith to all others who have been impacted,” said a message posted to Facebook Sat.

Story continues below advertisement

Agnew’s family described her as hard working, driven, courageous, kind, caring, and vibrant.

“She would light up any room that she entered and she made an impact on everyone that she met,” recalled Levesque. “She had a heart of gold.”

Agnew would have turned 24 on March 11. Instead, her family is planning a funeral and working to bring their loved one home.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $14,000 towards returning Agnew to Canada and funeral costs while Levesque said an email address, loveisntalwaysenough@gmail.com, has also been set up solely for donations including e-Transfers.

“Justice is the most important thing to me outside of bringing Kiara home because she deserves it,” said Levesque.

Click to play video: 'Families call out Vancouver police for Indigenous investigations'
Families call out Vancouver police for Indigenous investigations
Related News
New BrunswickMexicoGlobal Affairs CanadaDawson CreekMayan RivieraKiara AgnewCanadian death in MexicoCanadian detained in MexicoMexican Secretariat of Public Security said Solidaritysuspected femicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers