Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Okanagan man loses appeal to overturn conviction for drug possession

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 7:46 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Okanagan man who fought to overturn a conviction for drug possession had his bid dismissed by B.C.’s Court of Appeal.

On Friday, the Court published its decision regarding Elkena Michael Knauff, who was arrested in September 2017 at a parking lot “in circumstances that bore the hallmarks of a dial-a-dope operation.”

Knauff, convicted on three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, said the trial judge erred regarding his credibility. However, the Court of Appeal disagreed, saying the trial judge got it right.

Read more: Penticton, B.C. dealership vehicles deliberately set on fire

According to court documents, Elkena Michael Knauff was arrested in a Walmart parking lot after two well-known drug-users approached the vehicle he was in.

Police said they were behaving suspiciously, and that they paced around the parking lot, eventually approaching a Ford Explorer in a secluded area.

Story continues below advertisement

Knauff was reportedly in the passenger seat of the vehicle, while co-accused Cheryl Aeichele was behind the wheel.

“Believing that a drug transaction was unfolding, the officers pulled their police car forward, got out, and approached the truck, apparently startling (the two known drug-users), who walked away until they were told to stop,” reads the court decision.

“The officers spoke with the parties and, observing nothing of note, advised them they were free to go, at which point (the two known drug-users) left the scene.

Click to play video: 'Almost 2,300 British Columbians died of toxic drug deaths in 2022'
Almost 2,300 British Columbians died of toxic drug deaths in 2022

“However, as Ms. Aeichele backed up the Explorer, one of the officers saw a small baggie containing a white rock-like substance on the ground below the area where the passenger side window had been located. At that point, they arrested Ms. Aeichele and Mr. Knauff, and searched the Explorer and both accused.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police found meth, cocaine, fentanyl, cash, walkie-talkies and other items associated with drug trafficking. An officer also found $515 in cash, a cellphone, a wallet and four individual bags of cocaine in a larger bag in Knauff’s front pocket.

Knauff testified that Aeichele was giving him a ride home after she stopped at Walmart for some shopping.

He also testified that he didn’t know the men, and that one of them dropped a baggie containing “some foreign substance” into his lap through the open window.

Stating he was scared, Knauff said he hid the bag in his front pocket, along with denying there were other drugs in the vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Lessons from Portland about hard drug decriminalization'
Lessons from Portland about hard drug decriminalization

Crown counsel challenged Knauff, asking him whether he thought it was unusual for a stranger to walk up to a vehicle and drop a bag into his lap.

Story continues below advertisement

“In closing submissions, Crown counsel argued that the judge should find Mr. Knauff’s account was a ‘fanciful implausible story’ and he was not credible,” said the court document.

Meanwhile, the defence argued that the Crown had failed to prove Knauff had knowledge or control of the drugs or drug-related items in the Ford.

The panel of three appeal judges noted that the trial judge “did not express himself with perfect clarity,” but quickly added that he got it right.

“Reading the judge’s reasons as a whole and in the context of the record, I see no error in his credibility finding that Mr. Knauff’s evidence was ‘utterly implausible, irrational’ and his rejection of that evidence as incredible and ‘made up.’ Nor do I see error in the path of reasoning that he followed when conducting his credibility assessment.”

The court decision is available online.

Click to play video: 'B.C. investigating alleged drug labs in Lower Mainland'
B.C. investigating alleged drug labs in Lower Mainland
CrimeOkanaganpentictonFentanylsouth okanaganCocaineMethDrug PossessionBC Court of Appealprison sentencedrug possession appeal dismissed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers