Crime

Montreal North stabbing sends man to hospital with serious injuries

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 5:20 pm
A man in his twenties has been sent to hospital after a stabbing took place in Montreal North Friday evening.

Police say they were called around 9:20 p.m. for an armed attack that happened on des Laurentides Avenue near the Sabrevois Street intersection.

2 Quebec men charged with firearms trafficking after RCMP seize massive cache

The victim was located with serious upper body stab wounds and was rushed to hospital.

Health authorities confirmed later that night that while his injuries were serious, his life was not in danger.

2 Quebec men facing firearms trafficking charges after RCMP seize massive arsenal

Montreal police say at least two suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Crime
