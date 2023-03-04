Montreal North stabbing sends man to hospital with serious injuries

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man in his twenties has been sent to hospital after a stabbing took place in Montreal North Friday evening.

Police say they were called around 9:20 p.m. for an armed attack that happened on des Laurentides Avenue near the Sabrevois Street intersection.

READ MORE: 2 Quebec men charged with firearms trafficking after RCMP seize massive cache

The victim was located with serious upper body stab wounds and was rushed to hospital.

Health authorities confirmed later that night that while his injuries were serious, his life was not in danger.

READ MORE: 2 Quebec men facing firearms trafficking charges after RCMP seize massive arsenal

Montreal police say at least two suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and no arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.