2 Quebec men facing firearms trafficking charges after RCMP seize massive arsenal

Two Montreal-area men are facing several charges in connection with the alleged trafficking of firearms.

In a news release on Thursday, the RCMP said Joshua and Jordan Madden, aged 31 and 29, of Vaudreuil-Dorion “face seven charges related to possession, storage, trafficking and transfer of firearms.”

Police say packages intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency prompted an investigation in November 2022.

In collaboration with Canada Post, the RCMP says it was able to identify a pattern of what it described as “suspicious activity” with regard to packages addressed to the two men, from military equipment and firearms stores.

The RCMP alleges the Maddens sourced weapons internationally from various online platforms, including legitimate companies and illegal sellers.

A raid on a residence in Vaudreuil-Dorion on Nov. 30, 2022 by police and the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team led to a massive seizure of firearms.

The RCMP said police discovered 37 firearms, weapon parts and military accessories, more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition and around 200 high-capacity magazines.

Police said they also seized right-wing ideological material but did not give specifics.

“The aim of this operation was to neutralize the illegal activities of the individuals under investigation,” according to RCMP.

The allegations against the two individuals have yet to be proven in court.

The two are expected to appear at the Valleyfield Courthouse on March 3 to be formally charged.