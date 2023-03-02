Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 Quebec men facing firearms trafficking charges after RCMP seize massive arsenal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 4:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal mayor Valérie Plante makes passionate plea after overnight shootings'
Montreal mayor Valérie Plante makes passionate plea after overnight shootings
When asked about the latest shootings, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she understands people's concerns over the rise in gun violence. Plante added that while Montreal police are doing their work of controlling criminal groups, the federal government needs to provide more and urgent support in securing borders when it comes to firearms coming into Canada – Sep 13, 2022
Two Montreal-area men are facing several charges in connection with the alleged trafficking of firearms.

In a news release on Thursday, the RCMP said Joshua and Jordan Madden, aged 31 and 29, of Vaudreuil-Dorion “face seven charges related to possession, storage, trafficking and transfer of firearms.”

Read more: N.S. man charged with weapons trafficking after 3D-printed gun, parts seized

Police say packages intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency prompted an investigation in November 2022.

In collaboration with Canada Post, the RCMP says it was able to identify a pattern of what it described as “suspicious activity” with regard to packages addressed to the two men, from military equipment and firearms stores.

The RCMP alleges the Maddens sourced weapons internationally from various online platforms, including legitimate companies and illegal sellers.

Read more: Handguns present in most firearm-related violent crimes in Canada, report says

A raid on a residence in Vaudreuil-Dorion on Nov. 30, 2022 by police and the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team led to a massive seizure of firearms.

The RCMP said police discovered 37 firearms, weapon parts and military accessories, more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition and around 200 high-capacity magazines.

Read more: Over 6,600 right-wing extremist social media channels, accounts linked to Canada, study finds

Police said they also seized right-wing ideological material but did not give specifics.

“The aim of this operation was to neutralize the illegal activities of the individuals under investigation,” according to RCMP.

The allegations against the two individuals have yet to be proven in court.

The two are expected to appear at the Valleyfield Courthouse on March 3 to be formally charged.

 

RCMPGun ViolenceGunsFirearmsVaudreuil-DorionMontreal gunsQuebec gunsarms trafficking
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

