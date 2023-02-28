Menu

Crime

N.S. man charged with weapons trafficking after 3D-printed guns seized

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 3:20 pm
A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation by the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency into a suspected firearms manufacturing operation in Nova Scotia.

An RCMP release said in spring 2022, CBSA officers at the International Mail Processing Centre in Toronto intercepted two “suspicious parcels” addressed to a residence in Meaghers Grant, N.S., with each package containing five firearm suppressors.

It said the items were held by CBSA for further investigation.

Read more: N.S. woman injured after being shot by 3D-printed firearm, police say

On July 19, 2022, CBSA investigators arrested 30-year-old Gordon Victor Julien of Meaghers Grant for smuggling and executed a search warrant at his home.

“During the search of the home, CBSA located and seized one 3D firearm with suppressor, 3D firearm components, one prohibited handgun, a large amount of cash, and 40 3D-printed Glock switches which enable semi-automatic firearms to be fully automatic,” the release said.

A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation by the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency into a suspected firearms manufacturing operation in Nova Scotia.
A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation by the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency into a suspected firearms manufacturing operation in Nova Scotia. RCMP

The CBSA requested assistance from the RCMP national weapons enforcement support team to help identify the seized firearms and components.

The seized items were then transferred to the Halifax District RCMP street enforcement crime unit, which launched a firearms trafficking investigation. Police then sent the firearms and components for analysis and obtained warrants to search mobile devices.

Julien was again arrested by RCMP officers on Feb. 1. He faces the following charges:

  • Weapons trafficking (three counts);
  • Possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking;
  • Making an automatic firearm;
  • Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition;
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon or device knowing its possession is unauthorized (three counts);
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon (three counts);
  • Careless use of a firearm;
  • Contravention of storage regulations;
  • Unauthorized importing or exporting.

The CBSA also charged Julien under the Customs Act, with keeping, acquiring or disposing of goods illegally imported, as well as smuggling.

Julien was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on March 7.

RCMPFirearmCanada Border Services Agencygun traffickinggun smuggling3d printed gunWeapons trafficking3D printed firearmweapons smuggling
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

