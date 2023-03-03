2 Quebec men charged with firearms trafficking after RCMP seize massive cache

Send this page to someone via email

Brothers Jordan and Joshua Madden appeared at the Valleyfield courthouse Friday accused of weapons possession and trafficking.

They face six charges, including possession of restricted firearms with accessible ammunition without having a licence, and manufacturing, transferring or offering to manufacture and transfer prohibited firearms.

According to the RCMP, a raid at a home in Vaudreuil last November led to the discovery of several weapons, including 37 firearms, weapon parts and military accessories, over 10,000 rounds of ammunition as well as high-capacity magazines.

Police say they also found neo-nazi-inspired materials.

Read more: 2 Quebec men facing firearms trafficking charges after RCMP seize massive arsenal

The news that such a find was allegedly made in a residential area surprised some people in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really bad,” said Julie Charbonneau, who lives not far from where police say they found the cache. “It’s scary to know it’s just beside a school and there’s a lot of kids around there.”

Police say such a find is rare and significant, and was one of the largest in the province’s history.

They revealed that their investigation began last November and became suspicious with a pattern of deliveries from stores selling guns and military hardware. The RCMP alleges that the accused obtained the goods from a mix of legitimate and illegal sources, then sold the weapons illegally in Canada.

The alleged discovery of extreme right-wing material caught the attention of Quebec’s minister of public security François Bonnardel, who said that the threat of far-right groups in the province is very high and that it’s something that he’s preoccupied with.

The two accused men are expected back in court May 26th.