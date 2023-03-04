Menu

Regina police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 12:37 pm
Regina police car
At 7:00 a.m. on March 4, 2023, several police units were dispatched for a report of a motor vehicle collision, involving a pedestrian. File/ Global News
Regina police were on the scene of a major vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Victoria Avenue East Saturday morning.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), at around 7 a.m, officers were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue East for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

In order to preserve potential evidence, the eastbound lanes of the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue East were shut off to traffic.

As of 11:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes of Victoria Avenue East in the area have been re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information that could assist police is encouraged to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

