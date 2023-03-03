Prairie Harm Reduction expands drug testing abilities with spectrometer

Send this page to someone via email

A more in-depth form of testing illicit drugs in Saskatoon is being utilized by Prairie Harm Reduction.

Executive director Kayla DeMong said they started using a spectrometer to test drugs at the beginning of this week, noting that the machine will pick up more than just fentanyl.

“This machine is able to tell us everything that is in a substance, not just fentanyl and benzodiazepine, and will allow us to do better education and actually track better data around toxic drug supply in our community,” DeMong said.

She said the previous method only picked up whether fentanyl was present, adding that about 75-80 per cent of meth tested at the safe consumption site these days came back positive.

“The most common substance used within our safe consumption site is crystal meth.”

DeMong said the safe consumption site in Regina received a spectrometer as well.

She noted they are seeing an increase in fentanyl in drugs, and people knowingly using fentanyl.

“Our overdose data continues to rise and we’re definitely seeing more and more concern within the safe consumption site for the substances that people are using, and so having the spectrometer allows us to do a little bit more education, a little bit better data tracking on what has been seen within the province, and what is coming through as far as trafficking.”

She said they want to get to the point where they can put out public notices, and work with law enforcement to track what is coming through.

DeMong pointed out there was a pretty significant jump in testing strips coming back positive with fentanyl last fall.

She noted that people should get their drugs tested when they can, adding that it’s a fairly easy process, and the threat of fentanyl and benzodiazepine being laced in them is growing.

DeMong also stressed that naloxone kits are vital as well, adding that she’d like to see the training and usage of them grow in the community.