Evo Car Share raising rates, blames rising fuel costs

Get ready to pay more each time you hop into an Evo, the rideshare company is raising its rates starting Friday.

Users got the news via an email Wednesday, informing them of the fare hikes.

“Price adjustments are a big deal to us, but fuel and other costs to operate continue to go up. This means we are amending our rates for the second time in our 8-year history,” reads a statement to users.

With the changes, the per minute rate is going up from $0.45 to $0.49 per minute, the per hour rate is going from $16.99 to $17.99 per hour.

The day rate service is also going up from $99.99 to $104.99 per day with the all access fee per trip is rising from $1.00 to $1.25.

The company is also introducing a $5.00 YVR Park’N Fly drop-off fee starting Friday as well.