Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Evo Car Share raising rates, blames rising fuel costs

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 12:35 am
Evo Car Shar is raising its rates Friday and adding a new $5.00 fee to drop off your Evo at YVR. This is the second rate hike in the company's eight year history. View image in full screen
Evo Car Shar is raising its rates Friday and adding a new $5.00 fee to drop off your Evo at YVR. This is the second rate hike in the company's eight year history. Evo Car Share
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Get ready to pay more each time you hop into an Evo, the rideshare company is raising its rates starting Friday.

Users got the news via an email Wednesday, informing them of the fare hikes.

“Price adjustments are a big deal to us, but fuel and other costs to operate continue to go up. This means we are amending our rates for the second time in our 8-year history,” reads a statement to users.

Read more: Metro Vancouver to spend $150M to ship garbage to Interior and the U.S.

With the changes, the per minute rate is going up from $0.45 to $0.49 per minute, the per hour rate is going from $16.99 to $17.99 per hour.

Trending Now

The day rate service is also going up from $99.99 to $104.99 per day with the all access fee per trip is rising from $1.00 to $1.25.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nordstrom to close all Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs

The company is also introducing a $5.00 YVR Park’N Fly drop-off fee starting Friday as well.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Powerlifting grandmother sets new records'
This is BC: Powerlifting grandmother sets new records
car share price hike evoevo car share new feesevo car share raises pricesevo fees go upevo price raiseevo prices going upEvo YVR Park'N Fly drop off fee
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers