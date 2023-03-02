Nordstrom to close all Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs

Send this page to someone via email

Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.

The Seattle-based retailer has six Nordstrom and seven Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada, which will be shuttered by late June.

Its e-commerce business will cease operations today.

Nordstrom chief executive Erik Nordstrom says the company is exiting Canada because it does not see a realistic path to profitability for the business in the country.

Stubbornly high inflation has resulted in higher rental, food and consumer prices, pushing people, especially at the lower income rung, to shop at discount stores and off-price retailers than at department stores or specialty retailers.

In January, Nordstrom said lower-income consumers, its discount store Rack’s core base, were cutting back on spending on non-essentials, as recession fears swirl.

The company’s efforts to capture a shift to trading down in the banner have been hampered by inventory problems sparked by pandemic-induced supply disruptions.

Net sales in its eponymous stores fell 2.4 per cent, while Nordstrom Rack posted an 8.1 per cent decline.

The wind down is being done through an order obtained by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Nordstrom first announced plans to expand to Canada in 2012 and opened its first store in Calgary at CF Chinook Centre in September 2014.

More to come…

—With additional files from Reuters